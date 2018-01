Former University of Kentucky wide receiver Alex Montgomery will be an assistant coach for the Paul Laurence Dunbar football program under first-year head coach Wes Johnson.

Montgomery, who played at UK from 2013 to 2016, was announced along with Johnson and other assistants during a news conference on Wednesday. Montgomery, a Florida native, caught 19 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns as a Wildcat.

This story will be updated.