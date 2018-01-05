Former Kentucky star James Young signs two-way contract with 76ers

Former University of Kentucky star James Young signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced the move on Friday.

Young is following the path that another former UK star, Alex Poythress, took to a full-time roster spot. Poythress was on a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers before signing a full-time deal last month.

Per NBA rules, teams can sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster.

As a two-way player for the 76ers, Young will play for the team’s G League affiliate — the Delaware 87ers — but can also spend up to 25 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with the 76ers following the conclusion of the Sevens’ regular season.

Young has appeared in 20 games this season for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. He ranks ninth in the league with an average of 22.3 points per game. The 6-foot-6 guard-forward has shot 44.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range, while collecting 5.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Celtics, Young had spent time with Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, prior to this season. Over three seasons, he has appeared in 89 NBA games and played 8.4 minutes per contest.

In his lone collegiate season at Kentucky, Young posted averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 29-11 overall record and an appearance in the 2014 NCAA national championship game. He was one of five players selected to the 2014 NCAA All-Tournament Team after scoring 13.2 points per game across six contests.

Young will wear No. 8 for the 76ers, the team announced.