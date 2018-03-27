NBA player with Kentucky ties believes his politics are hurting endorsement prospects

Enes Kanter, the New York Knicks center who spent a season with the University of Kentucky despite being ruled ineligible by the NCAA, believes his politics in regard to his native country of Turkey are keeping him from getting endorsement deals in the United States.
In a story on NYPost.com, published Monday, Kanter said the “Turkish stuff” has prevented him from getting a shoe contract and other endorsements and he hopes signing with a new agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, can turn things around.
“That’s why I’m signing with him. Maybe he’ll get me something. I make almost no money off the court because of the Turkish stuff. Most American companies are scared to give me any contract because what’s going on with Turkey. Maybe with a new agent I’ll get some Chinese, Philippines shoe deal.”
Kanter has long been critical of the Turkish government and prosecutors there have pursued a four-year prison sentence for him on charges that he insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a series of comments on Twitter in 2016. Last year, Turkey canceled Kanter’s travel documents, which caused him to be detained on a visit to Romania for a time.
His views have also left him estranged from family members who still live in Turkey.
Kanter, a 6-foot-11 center, averages 14 points and 10.9 rebounds in just 25.7 minutes per game for the Knicks, who are 11th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. He has one year left on an $18.6 million contract and could opt out this summer to seek a new deal.
Kanter was the third overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz despite having never played in college. Kanter enrolled at UK for the 2010-2011 season and was introduced at Big Blue Madness, but was ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of payments he received from a professional club in Turkey. He practiced with UK’s Final Four team that included Brandon Knight and Josh Harrellson.
