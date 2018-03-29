It wasn’t just a point total that made a record NBA night for Ex-Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns

Former University of Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns scored a Minnesota Timberwolves record 56 points in a Wednesday 126-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Towns also added 15 rebounds, which made him one of only nine players in NBA history to record a 55-point, 15-rebound game, according to the Star Tribune. Towns, 24, is the youngest player with 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O’Neal accomplished the feat in 1994, according to ESPN.
For his career night, Towns made 19-of-32 shots and drained six 3-pointers. He was also 12-of-15 from the charity stripe.
“It hit me that I actually did what I did,” Towns said postgame. “It was a real cool moment. Next thing you know, I was asking for the ball. I was asking for everything. It’s great when you have teammates who help you realize not only the little things, but the big things in life and how valuable and special they truly are. I’d lie to you: I would have probably just left here like it was a regular day.”
Never miss a local story.
Karl-Anthony Towns caught fire and scored a @Timberwolves single game franchise record of 56 PTS in the win! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/phVywSEXpU— NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018
The 56-point effort bested Mo Williams’ 52-point game for the Timberwolves in 2015. Corey Brewer and Kevin Love are the only other Timberwolves to have scored 50 points in a game.
He’s the fifth player from the John Calipari-era Wildcats to have scored at least 50 points in an NBA game, joining Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.
Towns is averaging 21.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game for a Timberwolves team that is sitting in seventh place in the NBA Western Conference with a 43-33 record.
A new single game @Timberwolves franchise record!— NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018
Karl-Anthony Towns buries the triple and finishes with 56 PTS!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Q3huyWoZzI
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments