Brow down? Hundreds of thousands weigh in on whether Anthony Davis should shave ‘unibrow’

After years of defending his distinctive but unusual “unibrow,” former Kentucky star Anthony Davis has asked Twitter whether he should shave it, and the response has been both massive and close.
Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., the New Orleans Pelicans forward posted a simple two-answer poll on Twitter. “Should I shave my brow? Yep/Nah.”
Should I shave my brow?— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018
As of Thursday morning more than 588,000 votes had been cast with a few hours left in the voting. “Yep” held the lead with 51 percent.
Davis, who is perhaps having the best season of his six-year NBA career, averaging 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, doesn’t play until 8 p.m. Friday when the results of the poll could be evidenced in front of a national audience as the Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN.
He has not made any public comments since the posting, but will likely have a media opportunity ahead of Friday’s game.
Reaction on Twitter to the poll has also become something of a thing unto itself with fans, bloggers and websites all weighing in.
It’s a nah for us.pic.twitter.com/K2YeaUfxgu— NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 28, 2018
Anthony Davis is asking fans whether or not he should shave his unibrow and the answer is absolutely not. https://t.co/8YrAcamSf8— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 28, 2018
How far should The Brow go? Help Pelicans star Anthony Davis decide future of signature facial feature https://t.co/VzGqBwMk0o pic.twitter.com/7LRHNa4p4D— New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) March 29, 2018
Anthony Davis posts poll asking whether he should shave his brow, and the results are frighteningly close https://t.co/WmSybmTLdT pic.twitter.com/FlIpo8KJRk— The Comeback NBA (@TheComebackNBA) March 29, 2018
You ain’t Anthony Davis without the brow https://t.co/sz14MjNmIO— Rory (@Roryy317) March 28, 2018
Davis has rejected all calls to shave his distinctive look before and even trademarked it at the end of his UK career, including the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow.”
“I don’t want anyone to try to grow a unibrow because of me and then try to make money off of it,” Davis told CNBC. “Me and my family decided to trademark it because it’s very unique.”
He told CNBC at the time he wouldn’t cut it, because everyone is talking about it.
