Bald eagle lands on former UK pitcher during MLB national anthem

Seattle Mariners and former University of Kentucky pitcher James Paxton experienced perhaps the most unsual mound visit of his baseball career prior to his start against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
A bald eagle was released to fly around the stadium while the national anthem played Thursday afternoon. The bird stopped flying and landed near Paxton. It then briefly jumped upon his shoulder before landing behind him, after which a handler came to retrieve it.
Lookout, James Paxton!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 5, 2018
via @fsnorth pic.twitter.com/SqZ2drAdwf
Paxton appeared relatively calm about the whole thing. The Seattle Mariners Twitter account described him as “totally fearless” during the incident.
Paxton played at UK from 2007-2009. He is in his sixth season with the Seattle Mariners and is coming off a 2017 season in which he set personal records for wins (12) and games started (24), and in which he became the first Seattle pitcher to go 6-0 in a single month. He was 0-1 entering Thursday’s game.
It was not the first time a bird has interfered with an MLB event. Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson is well-remembered for delivering a pitch that struck and killed a dove that crossed its path during a spring-training game 17 years ago.
Seagulls once invaded the outfield during a 2009 game between the Kansas City Royals — for whom the Lexington Legends are a minor-league affiliate — and the Cleveland Indians.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments