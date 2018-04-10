Kentucky’s Kevin Knox sets up autograph tour this weekend

Kevin Knox, who said last week he will be leaving the Kentucky men’s basketball program to pursue his NBA dreams, announced an autograph tour around the state beginning this week.
Get ready #BBN... All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year, @KevKnox , is coming to a city near you! Round one of the #HardKnoxTour begins on Friday, April 13th. Visit https://t.co/r8gbdzVTC6 for tour details. pic.twitter.com/vrWdTLfKT7— Athlete Essentials (@AthEssentials) April 9, 2018
Knox’s autograph tour begins Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tin Roof in Louisville, according to Athessentials.com, the apparent organizer of the tour. It will then go to Towne Mall in Elizabethtown from 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Campus Warehouse in Simpsonville from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday and Barleycorn’s in Cold Spring from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Knox averaged 15.6 points for the Cats and is projected as a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He and fellow freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have both said they will enter their names in the draft and hire an agent which will preclude them from returning to Kentucky.
The Athessentials.com site indicates a Gilgeous-Alexander autograph tour will also be announced soon.
