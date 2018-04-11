Ex-Cats go face-to-face Wednesday with NBA’s final playoff spot on the line.

Even though the NBA playoffs don’t start until Saturday night, one game on Wednesday’s schedule might as well be considered a play-in game.
The Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets matchup in Minneapolis (8 p.m. EDT, NBA League Pass) will decide the final berth in the postseason. The winner moves on, and the loser goes home.
And that game will decide the postseason fate of a trio of former Kentucky stars — the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Trey Lyles.
“It’s a simple formula,” Towns said Tuesday. “We’ve got to go out there and win. I mean, there’s no other way of saying it. We’ve just got to go out there and find a way to get a ‘W.’”
Both teams are 46-35 entering the final night of the regular season with the last one of the eight Western Conference playoff berths up for grabs.
Minnesota won the first two games of the season series against Denver, both in December. But the Nuggets are on a six-game winning streak, including a win over the Wolves on April 5.
“We gotta play like we want to win,” Murray said. “We gotta play like we want to go to the playoffs and it’s going to be a playoff game. So this game is going to test us, especially being on the road in the last game of the season. It’s going to test everybody, so we’re going to have to come out and be ready to play. And be ready to take runs and not get down on ourself. We always fight until the end.”
Minnesota’s last trip to the playoffs ended with a loss in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals in 2004 when Kevin Garnett was patrolling the post. Towns was just 8 years old then, so this means more to him than just making his first postseason appearance.
“This franchise history is part of me,” Towns said. “This franchise has given me the start to my career. It’s given me the life that I’ve always wanted to live. I’m forever grateful to this franchise so yeah, I take those things very personally. And tomorrow’s a game that’s bigger than just how I feel, it’s bigger than all of us. We have to go out there and win not just for ourselves, not just for the coaching staff, not for this organization, but for everyone in the state of Minnesota. They deserve this moment.”
More from Towns’ interview
On his desire to win: “I don’t like losing. I mean, it’s that simple. I don’t like losing at nothing. I don’t like losing at walking, talking, breathing, speaking. I don’t like losing at anything. I want to be the best. If I put my heart and soul to it and any effort whatsoever inside of me, I want to be the best at it. So I don’t like losing. I understood the situation when I got drafted here, and then I wanted to be part of the fix, not the problem. So I wanted to make sure I do everything in my power to find ways to win here.”
On the pressure to win Wednesday night’s game: “I’ve definitely been blessed to have a lot of games like this, where it’s all on the line, one game. … I know how it feels to be on both sides (of winning and losing them), so I’m very relaxed. You can’t take this game as any bigger than it is. Everyone’s going to try to build it up. … You’ve got to treat it as another day at the office. If you put it as any more and you get too antsy and juiced about it, that’s when you start pressing and making mistakes, because you’re playing too energetic and your mind’s racing faster than your body. … We’ve got to go out there and play as hard as we possibly can, play with a lot of energy, a lot of execution, be very disciplined. If we could do those things, we have a great chance of winning.”
On the season coming down to one game and having a chance to make the playoffs: “It’s a lot of fun. It’s like playing 2K. You don’t ever want to play a quick game. You want to just simulate it all the way to Game 7 of the finals. So that’s kind of how I’ve always been even when I play Madden. I don’t play a quick game. I play the Super Bowl. You want the atmosphere, you want it all to be on the line. And it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun to go out there and leave everything you’ve got on the court. For good or bad, you’ve got to go out there and play as hard as you can, because at the end of the day you don’t want to have any regrets that you didn’t leave it all on the court.”
On how tough the Western Conference has been all season: “It’s been a crazy year for the West. And it’s funny that when we have a year like this … we had 46 wins and then we’re fighting for a playoff spot. But over the last two years I’ve been (here), we have 46 you’re like the fourth seed, something like that. … No one wants us to be in the playoffs. The universe seems to not want us in the playoffs. It picks this year to be the year where we got 46 and it makes it difficult on us. Nothing has ever came easy for Minnesota. So it’s only right that it comes down to one game and it means the most to us and to this franchise. … If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be a Minnesota way. So we’ve got to go out there and get the job done the hard way.”
Ex-Cats’ stats
Karl-Anthony Towns: 21.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals. 54.4 percent field goals. 42.1 percent three-pointers. 85.8 percent free throws.
Jamal Murray: 16.7 points, 3.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks. 45.1 percent field goals. 38.0 percent three-pointers. 91.2 percent free throws.
Trey Lyles: 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals. 49.1 percent field goals. 38.1 percent three-pointers. 70.6 percent free throws.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
