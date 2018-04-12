Kentucky football great Tim Couch returns to Cleveland as broadcaster

Tim Couch, a Kentucky football legend and the last Browns quarterback to lead the franchise to the NFL playoffs back in 2002, will return to Cleveland this summer as a color analyst for three preseason games.
“I’m super excited about it,” Couch said in a Browns news release. “I haven’t been back in Cleveland since I left there. It’s going to be nice to get back up there and be around the organization again.”
Couch will be joined by longtime ESPN morning show anchor Jay Crawford, who, coincidentally, covered Couch at Leslie County High School in his first job out of college at WYMT in Hazard.
“Of all the athletes I covered,” Crawford said in the release, “Tim Couch was one of the best.”
Couch was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by Cleveland, which was coming back into the NFL as an expansion franchise after the original team left for Baltimore.
Couch was a 1998 Heisman Trophy finalist passing for 8,345 yards and 74 touchdowns in his college career at UK. He led the Browns to a 9-7 record and the playoffs in 2002, but his professional career was marred by injuries that ultimately ended it. He was released by the Browns in 2004.
Though sometimes maligned by Browns fans at the end of his career there, the Browns struggles over the years, especially their struggles finding a reliable quarterback since his departure, have put the former Kentucky great’s NFL career into perspective. The Browns have had only one winning season since Couch’s 2002 playoff run.
For a number of years, Couch has worked as a Fox Sports analyst on its regional Southeastern Conference programming.
