Report: Former UK star Jodie Meeks suspended for NBA playoffs

Jodie Meeks, the former University of Kentucky star who’s played in most of the Washington Wizards’ games this season, will not be available in the playoffs due to a suspension for violating the NBA/NBA Players Association anti-drug program.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday afternoon that Meeks, who played at UK from 2006-09 and set the single-game scoring record as a junior against Tennessee, will be suspended 25 games after testing positive for ipamoreline and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, which are banned substances under the NBA’s drug policy.
Washington, the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, opens the postseason at top-seeded Toronto at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today,” Ben Levine, Meeks’ lawyer, told ESPN. “Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs.”
Meeks averaged 6.3 points for the Wizards this season. He averaged 14.5 minutes a game and appeared in 77 of a possible 82 games, the most he’s played since the 2013-14 season, when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Meeks has a player option available for the 2018-19 season that would allow him to remain with the Wizards. The team’s total number of postseason contests will count against his suspension, which will carry over into next season if the Wizards play fewer than 25 playoff games.
Washington signed Ty Lawson, a former NBA point guard who spent this season in the Chinese Basketball Association, on Thursday.
