Will Heat use Bam Adebayo in first-round playoff series? Spoelstra weighs in.

When Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo was a healthy scratch for three games in a four-game stretch in late March and early April, it was unclear whether he would crack Coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation again as the Heat’s roster became deeper and healthier.

But Adebayo’s strong play in the past week, particularly Wednesday against Toronto, has made a compelling case for playing time.

And Spoelstra suggested Friday that the former University of Kentucky star will have a role in this playoff series that begins Saturday night in Philadelphia.

“He certainly brings something that could be needed in this series, which is that energy and physicality under the rim,” Spoelstra said. “This is a big offensive rebounding team and you need more of your best rebounders out there.”

Bam Adebayo got WAY up for the alley-oop to take #KiaTopPlay of the night! #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/TL4FeExidi — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2018

Adebayo ranked 32nd in the NBA in rebounds per 48 minutes (at 13.4) and held players he guarded to 42.3 percent shooting — fifth best among all NBA centers from a defensive standpoint.

And this was significant: During his final four appearances of the season, the Heat outscored teams by 50 points in Adebayo’s 73 minutes on the court. He was very good in Wednesday’s overtime win against the Raptors, with 10 points and four rebounds.

Asked if that performance gave him something to think about, Spoelstra said: “He always makes me think. That’s what you want of your players. You want them to have to force your hand. Every time he’s played, he’s been productive.”

Kelly Olynyk, Wayne Ellington, Dwyane Wade and Justise Winslow are essentially assured of minutes off the bench. If Adebayo plays, that would be 10 deep.

“I plan on playing a nine-man, 10-man rotation,” Spoelstra said.