More Videos

1:35 Fans line-up in droves to get commemorative bourbon autographed by 'Comeback Cats'

3:39 Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift

1:39 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

1:10 Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

1:09 Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble'

2:06 Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

6:32 Randall Cobb on Hall induction: This will always be my old Kentucky home

8:13 John Wall fights back tears while honoring his mom in Hall of Fame speech

2:41 John Wall: Honor to be first of Coach Cal's players inducted

1:42 Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento

2:11 Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk looks ahead to upcoming NBA season