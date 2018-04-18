Ex-Cat Eric Bledsoe gets owned on the court and off in feud with ex-Card Terry Rozier

Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe, a University of Kentucky product, has struggled in the Bucks' two opening-round NBA playoff losses to Boston and let his frustrations out when asked Tuesday night about whether he was taking his matchup with the Celtics' former Louisville Cardinal Terry Rozier personally.

"Who?" Bledsoe asked.

"Terry Rozier," a reporter responded.

"I don't even know who the f--- that is," Bledsoe said.

Chuck just keeping it real pic.twitter.com/fNiswUXoKJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2018

Upon seeing the clip during TNT's postgame coverage, analyst Charles Barkley had this to say:

"Eric Bledsoe, you know I love you, but Terry Rozier's the guy whoopin' your ass right now."

Rozier, who played for Louisville from 2013 to 2015, scored 23 points and had eight assists in the Celtics' 120-106 win Tuesday in Boston. Bledsoe, who was among Coach John Calipari's first recruiting class at UK in 2009-10, had 12 points and four assists.

On Sunday, Rozier dominated the matchup as well, including a highlight of him completely losing Bledsoe on a step-back three pointer that has been widely mocked on social media. Rozier had 23 points in that game to Bledsoe's nine.

TERRY ROZIER SHAKES BLEDSOE FOR THE BIG TIME ! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/H2e8dJ4cvl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 15, 2018

The best-of-seven first-round series moves to Milwaukee at 9:30 p.m. Friday and will be aired on ESPN.