Steelers are sticking with Bud Dupree; the ex-Cat's fifth-year option was picked up

The Steelers made the announcement on Monday, three days before the start of the NFL Draft. The move will keep the 24-year-old Dupree under contract for the 2019 season.

“It’s good news,” Dupree said. “I get another two years with my teammates, which will be fun. It’s two more chances to win the Super Bowl. It’s a great time.”

Pittsburgh selected the former University of Kentucky star with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dupree has increased his sack total in each of his three seasons, going from 4 in 2015 to 4.5 in 2016 to 6 in 2017 as part of a defense that set a franchise record and led the NFL with 56 sacks last season.

“The tradition is great,” Dupree said of playing in Pittsburgh. “The hard-nosed approach, the fan base we have. The coaching staff we have instills in us to be the best we can be. The tradition from the older guys. They are the ones who made the legacy. We are following in their footsteps. We can’t make those guys mad in any way.

“The comradery that we have, everyone is close on and off the field. We talk to each other about everything. It’s always a great time, even when we are around each other and it’s not about football. That is the type of brotherhood we have.







“I want to make sure I am playing to my best capability, so I can make sure the belief they show in me is right, and that I keep pushing that.”

The decision to pick up Dupree’s option will likely have a minimal impact on Pittsburgh’s draft plans. The Steelers need help at inside linebacker, with Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier ruled out for the 2018 season while recovering from spinal stabilization surgery.

“We are capable of doing a lot more,” Dupree said. “We can be the best. That is what our goal is. That’s what everyone went into this offseason with. Everybody believes in themselves. We just have to make sure we go out there and take it one game at a time, one practice at a time and focus on our strengths, and our weaknesses.”