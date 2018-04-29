Three more ex-Cats and an EKU QB find new teams ahead of NFL rookie camps

Several former University of Kentucky football stars have lined up new teams ahead of NFL rookie minicamps.

The Cats had been shut out in this year's NFL Draft, but at least six former players have lined up free agent deals or tryouts.

Former University of Kentucky offensive lineman Kyle Meadows and ex-Eastern Kentucky quarterback Tim Boyle will sign as undrafted free agents with the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Meadows started for three seasons at right tackle for Kentucky, but he could end up playing at offensive guard in the NFL, the report said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Boyle, who played one season at EKU after transferring from Connecticut, threw for 2,134 yards and 11 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2017.

Former Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis tweeted that he'll get a tryout with the Chicago Bears. He was 51-for-64 (79.7 percent) on field goals and 102-for-104 on extra-point attempts during his UK career.

I will be attending the Chicago Bears Rookie Mini Camp. Excited for the opportunity to compete! — Austin MacGinnis (@AMacGinnis8) April 29, 2018

Former St. Xavier and UK wideout Charles Walker told the Courier Journal that he will get a tryout with the Detroit Lions. Walker caught 15 passes for 180 yards this past season.

The Herald-Leader reported previously reported Saturday night that former Oklahoma and Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet will be joining the Minnesota Vikings and that ex-UK wideout Garrett Johnson will be with the Chicago Bears.

Also, senior linebacker Courtney Love, who transferred to UK from Nebraska after his freshman season, tweeted that he will be joining the Cleveland Browns for their rookie camp.

SHARE COPY LINK Video from the student section of Austin MacGinnis' game-winning, 51-yard field goal to lift UK over Mississippi State on Saturday night. McClatchybroberts@herald-leader.com