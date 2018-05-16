NBA 'super team' of former Kentucky stars? One ex-Cat has put some thought into it.

Could there be an all-Kentucky NBA "super team" one day?
At least one former Cat, the Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein, has thought about it.
“That’s crazy. I literally just asked (Devin) Booker about that three weeks ago,” Cauley-Stein said Tuesday, according to Inquirer.net, the website of the Philippines Daily Inquirer. Cauley-Stein is in the Philippines to help coach the 2018 Junior NBA Training Camp finalists along with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, according to the Kings' team blog.
Cauley-Stein just completed his third and most successful season for the Kings, averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds per game. He was part of a 2015 NBA Draft class that saw a record six former Kentucky players drafted, four of them in the first round, including Cauley-Stein, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles and Booker.
They are among 28 former UK players on active NBA rosters, which also include Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Tyler Ulis and John Wall.
“I think we should get a super team together,” Cauley-Stein said.
All but one of the former Kentucky players in the NBA, Rondo, played for Coach John Calipari. While the UK "super team" is unlikely, Cauley-Stein expressed an appreciation for what he was a part of at UK.
“Once I got there, saw everything that he’s accomplished, all the players he’s produced, I really felt that I got to go here and got to be coached by this guy," Cauley-Stein said of Calipari. "He’s gonna get me to the next level and being part of that legacy is crazy.”
Comments