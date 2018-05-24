Former Kentucky player raises championship trophy — in Estonia

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Isaiah Briscoe, who went undrafted after leaving UK following his sophomore season and landed a pro gig in Estonia, has helped lead his team to that league's championship.
According to the translated game story on the website of BC Kalev/Cramo, Briscoe's team, the former UK guard scored 20 points in the title game against Tartu Urikool in a 99-83 victory Thursday night in Tartu to complete a 4-0 sweep of the best-of-seven series in the Alexela KML. It was the team's 10th title, according to the site.
Briscoe posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding both the trophy and an individual award for being one of the series' star players.
"Thank you @kalevcramo its been real!!!!!!!!" Briscoe said on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Newark, N.J., averaged 16 points and 4.3 assists as a starter for BC Kalev/Cramo according to basketball.eurobasket.com. He is one of two Americans on the team along with Cedric Simmons out of North Carolina State.
Former Kentucky teammate Dominique Hawkins also received recognition for his play in the league, according to the championship recap translation. Hawkins. the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball from Madison Central, averaged 17 points and 4.5 assists as the point guard for Avis Utilitas Rapla in the same league.
