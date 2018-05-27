One of UK's greatest players ever is hosting a camp in Lexington. See how to get in.

Anthony Davis, the former Kentucky great who helped lead the men's basketball team to the 2012 national championship before embarking on an All-Star NBA career, will return to Lexington in June for his first basketball camp here.
The two-day Anthony Davis Camp, scheduled for June 15-16 at Lexington Christian Academy, will have a morning session for ages 7-11 and an afternoon session for ages 12-15. The camp is open to boys and girls and will run four hours for each session.
Cost is $250 per camper and will include three hours of instruction per day, a photo with Davis and one personal autograph, plus other possible camp prizes.
The camp's website promises "campers will learn from and interact with Anthony Davis while having fun and enhancing their basketball skills."
For more information and to register, visit Anthonydaviscamps.com.
Comments