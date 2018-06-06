NBA All-Star, ex-Cat DeMarcus Cousins sells his Granite Bay estate for $4.25 million

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins has a new reason to dance. The NBA big man has sold his Granite Bay estate for $4.25 million after about eight months on the market, records show.
The sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion originally hit the market last October after Cousins was traded by the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans. He paid $4.725 million for the home in 2013, the same year he signed a four-year, $62 million contract extension with the Kings.
At roughly 13,700 square feet, the home could house nearly three basketball courts. Instead, it holds six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, a theater room and a wine cellar.
The home features a grand foyer topped by a painted dome. Ornate molding, marble finishes and five stone fireplaces keep the stately vibes coming. There’s a wet bar in the family room and a dry sauna in the master suite.
The 2.3-acre property lies inside a gated community. In addition to the main house, there’s a resort-style pool and spa, tennis court, gated courtyard and vineyard spread across the backyard. Second-floor balconies take in the opulent scene from above.
Joey Aronson of Lyon Real Estate was the listing agent.
In addition to four All-Star Game appearances, Cousins, 27, also won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, grabbing 15 rebounds in the U.S. rout of Serbia in the final. He appeared in 48 games for the Pelicans last year before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
