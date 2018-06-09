Another UK one-and-done: This time it's track star Sydney McLaughlin

UK track sensation Sydney McLaughlin wants to be 'one of the world's best' Freshman Sydney McLaughlin came to Kentucky with Olympic experience and a world record already beside her name. In her time with the Wildcats, she looks to refine her talent with the help of coach Edrick Floréal. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Freshman Sydney McLaughlin came to Kentucky with Olympic experience and a world record already beside her name. In her time with the Wildcats, she looks to refine her talent with the help of coach Edrick Floréal. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com