Live updates: Knox to New York, Shai to L.A., three Cats left

(Below is a running recap of the 2018 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

9:05 p.m.: Kevin Knox is ready for New York.

kevin knox says he’ll be ready for the new york media because he went to kentucky — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 22, 2018 kevin knox: “they can chant ‘michael porter’ all they want, they got kevin knox. i’m willing to work, i’m willing to get better.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 22, 2018

9:01 p.m.: UK has had 19 players selected among the top 14 picks of the NBA Draft — the "lottery" portion — since John Calipari's tenure began in 2010. That's by far the most of any college program during that span.

8:58 p.m.: Michael Porter Jr., a star freshman out of Missouri whose draft stock took a tumble because of injury concerns, was the final lottery pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. The Denver Nuggets — Jamal Murray's team — selected him with the 14th overall pick.

8:51: Boston College's Jerome Robinson was the penultimate lottery pick. He was drafted by the L.A. Clippers.

8:50 p.m.: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finally speaks about his suit!

8:49 p.m.: Enes Kanter provided some commentary on his new teammate, Kevin Knox.

Spoke to Enes Kanter about his newest Teammate Kevin Knox.

Says he brings “Energy and toughness.” Can do almost everything. 2 way player (offense and defense) and hungry and willing to learn.

Also jokes: “High IQ player cause he went to Kentucky” — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 22, 2018

8:43 p.m.: Michigan State's Miles Bridges is the 12th overall pick, selected by the L.A. Clippers for the Charlotte Hornets.

8:40 p.m.: Charlotte selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th overall pick but he was dealt immediately to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 12th pick and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

8:37 p.m.: Raja Bell on Kevin Knox: "He can turn into a nice shooter at the next level. He's gotta get better of the bounce."

8:33 p.m.: The Charlotte Hornets reportedly are selecting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th overall pick but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the pick possibly could be traded to the Phoenix Suns.

8:29 p.m.: Mikal Bridges, a junior out of Villanova, is the 10th overall pick by Philadelphia. The two-time NCAA champion is the first non-freshman selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

8:22 p.m: Knox, the ninth overall pick and the ninth freshman selected in the draft, is the latest first selection from UK in the Calipari era. He received a mxed reception from the New York faithful as the announcement was made.

Not an ideal reaction for Kevin Knox from these Knicks fans. pic.twitter.com/hurSTFYRR8 — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) June 22, 2018

8:20 p.m.: Kevin Knox is the first Kentucky player off the board! He'll be playing in Madison Square Garden as a member of the New York Knicks.

8:17 p.m.: Collin Sexton, the former Alabama star, will be selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Josh: I like it!)

8:13 p.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers — my favorite team — are on the clock! (*Fingers crossed*)

8:08 p.m.: Seven freshman in a row now — the Chicago Bulls will take Wendell Carter Jr., the second Duke freshman selected in this draft.

8:04 p.m.: Mohamed Bamba, a center out of Texas, is the sixth overall pick. Orlando Magic makes it six freshman in a row to start the draft.

Mo Bamba was just drafted in the top 10 in the NBA Draft, but last November Caldwell County grad Eli Pepper was dunking all over him. https://t.co/xPwsxlWhcj — Mike Stunson (@Mike_Stunson) June 22, 2018

8 p.m.: The Mavericks selected Trae Young, one of the biggest names in college basketball last season, with the fifth overall pick. He's reportedly heading to Atlanta for the third pick, Luka Doncic. Young was the fifth straight freshman selected.

7:57 p.m.: Megan Ann Wilson, a designer, shared her thoughts on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fashion.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is wearing Alba Legacy. The pants are a little skinny to me. I think the printed pants and jacket would be enough - the shirt is doing too much. Would swap the shirt, make the pocket square go but not match the tie. #nbastyle #nbadraft pic.twitter.com/oIqWL8QBog — Megan Ann Wilson (@shegotgame) June 21, 2018

7:55 p.m.: Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State, the Big Ten Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, was selected fourth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

7:46 p.m.: TRADE ALERT! Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported that Atlanta and Dallas will swap the No. 3 and No. 5 picks with the Mavericks sending the Hawks a future first-round pick. The Hawks will draft Luka Doncic for the Mavericks, who are expected to draft Trae Young for Atlanta.

7:45 p.m.: Marvin Bagley III, a forward out of Duke, will join De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento after the Kings select him with the second overall pick. That, too, was expected.

7:43 p.m.: Several UK media members reminded their followers of how Ayton fared against Reid Travis, who joined the UK basketball program as a graduate transfer earlier this week.

Now seems like a good time to remind everyone that new Reid Travis more than held his own vs. No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds going head to head. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) June 21, 2018 Head-to-head, Reid Travis > Deandre Ayton. — John Wilmhoff (@JohnWilmhoff) June 21, 2018

7:41 p.m.: Ayton is the ninth straight one-and-done player to be selected in the NBA Draft.

" target="_blank">Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story shared a barb on Twitter: "So I watched the Buffalo Bulls run the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Boise back in March"

7:39 p.m.: It's official — Devin Booker's newest teammate is Deandre Ayton! He's the first No. 1 overall pick in the history of Arizona's program.

7:34 p.m.: Adam Silver's done talking and the Phoenix Suns are on the clock. Arizona big man Deandre Ayton is widely expected to be drafted first.

7:29 p.m.: Matt Taibbi approves of Shai's floral ensemble.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s floral suit is the early leader for most awesome NBA draft outfit this year. Though Trae Young’s pirate pants are a bold choice. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/rz4WB60KEX — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 21, 2018

7:19 p.m.: John Calipari was spotted with New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee during the ESPN broadcast.

7:10 p.m.: Did you see what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox wore to New York for the NBA Draft?

7:07 p.m.: ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on ESPN Radio in Cleveland that "it doesn't seem likely" Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the No. 8 pick.

7:02 p.m.: Kevin Knox earlier during an interview earlier Thursday talked about the New York Knicks and said "we got a new coach" before quickly following that up with "they got a new coach." The Knicks have been tabbed in many mock drafts as Knox's likely landing spots.

On Wednesday, Knox said, "Kentucky is basically the New York Knicks of college basketball."

6:55 p.m.: The 2018 NBA Draft is about 30 minutes away from beginning. We'll soon learn the fates of five former University of Kentucky stars — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Wenyen Gabriel, Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt — who entered their names into this year's edition.

Every player except Gabriel was a freshman last season. UK freshmen are 21-for-21 on having their names called in the first round, a streak that's expected to end this year; only Gilgeous-Alexander and Knox are expected to be picked in the first round.

UK has had 31 players drafted — more than any school — since John Calipari took over the program in 2010. The Cats' 24 first-round picks and 17 lottery picks also are the most in that span.

