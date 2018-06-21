Hornets select UK's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, then ship him to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets chose Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night. He was almost immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 12th pick (Michigan State's Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks.

Gilgeous-Alexander was Coach John Calipari's 19th NBA lottery pick in his nine seasons at UK. Teammate Kevin Knox was selected by the New York Knicks two picks earlier at No. 9.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound freshman guard from Hamilton, Canada, averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his lone season for the Cats.

Gilgeous-Alexander was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches.

He was also chosen as the SEC Tournament's most valuable player after averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.