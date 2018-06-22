Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, posed with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Soon after he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
2018 NBA Draft wrap-up: Three of four Cats drafted get traded soon after

By Dennis Varney And Josh Moore

June 22, 2018 12:20 AM

Kentucky's 2018 NBA Draft finished up with two lottery picks, two second-rounders, three Cats involved in trades and one player going undrafted. Here are the links to all of our draft night coverage:  

