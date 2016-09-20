UK plays in third-place golf match; volleyball player gets SEC honor

UK sports
Women’s golf: Wisconsin defeated Kentucky 3-2 in the semifinals of the East & West Match Play Challenge at Ann Arbor, Mich. With the Cats ahead 2-1, Wisconsin secured the decisive two points on the final holes of the day. The last big shot came on a 20-foot putt from Wisconsin’s Becky Klongland to defeat Isabelle Johansson on their 20th hole. UK will play Ohio State on Tuesday in the third-place match. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon 3-2.
“We had a disappointing loss today,” Coach Golda Johansson Borst said. “We just didn’t make enough birdies and they made some towards the end to close the match. A loss always stings, but we will learn from this.”
Kentucky freshman Sarah Shipley, who is playing as an individual and earned the top seed in that bracket, advanced to the championship match with a 4-and-2 victory over Wisconsin’s Ali Nageotte. She will play Michigan’s Alisa Snyder, the No. 3 seed, on Tuesday.
Volleyball: For the second straight week, Kentucky’s Leah Edmond was named the Southeastern Conference’s top freshman. The former Paul Laurence Dunar star, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, averaged 4.5 kills and 3.17 digs per set in a pair of victories against Louisville and Lipscomb.
Running: Bellarmine junior Chris Striegel, a St. Xavier graduate, was named the NCAA Division II men’s runner of the week after he finished first in the National Catholic Championships in South Bend, Ind. He finished the 5-mile course in 24:56.6.
Volleyball: Georgetown’s Sarah Bell was named the Mid-South Conference’s setter of the week. Other winners included Cumberlands’ Jennifer Philpot (attacker of the week) and Campbellsville’s Jessie Pendleton (defender of the week).
Women’s soccer: The Mid-South’s weekly honors went to Georgetown’s Skye Zimmer on offense and Campbellsville’s Amanda Howard for defense.
Staff and Wire Reports
