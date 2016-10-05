Kentucky men’s soccer team beats Evansville 3-1

The University of Kentucky men’s soccer team kicked off a two-game road trip with a 3-1 non-conference victory at Evansville on Wednesday night.
UK’s Napo Matsoso sandwiched a pair of goals around an assist to JJ Williams to help the Cats to their third consecutive victory in the series.
Matsoso, a senior midfielder from Louisville, gave the Cats a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the match. After a goal in the 83nd minute by Evansville’s Ian McGrath trimmed the lead to 2-1, Matsoso struck again in the 90th minute.
Kentucky improved to 7-2-2. Evansville fell to 6-5-1.
UK will play at UAB on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Comments