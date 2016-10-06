Auburn hands UK women’s soccer its fourth straight loss

The University of Kentucky women’s soccer team took an early lead on a goal by freshman Marissa Bosco, but Auburn answered with two goals to beat the Wildcats 2-1 at the Bell Soccer Complex on Thursday night.
It was the fourth loss in a row for Kentucky, matching its longest losing streak since 2009, Coach Jon Lipsitz’s first season.
Bosco scored in the 13th minute to give the Cats a 1-0 lead. Auburn’s Bri Folds struck in the 42 minute, and Kristen Dodson scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute.
The Wildcats dropped to 4-7-2 and 0-5-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn, which has not lost on the road this season, improved to 9-4, 5-1.
