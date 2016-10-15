Cats overwhelm Old Dominion in 2-0 victory

The 20th-ranked Kentucky men’s soccer team continued to make some headway in the Conference USA standings with the 2-0 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday night in Lexington.
The Monarchs entered the game sitting in last place and were forced to look elsewhere for their first conference win after UK took the lead early off a penalty kick in the second minute of the game and held it to the final whistle.
The Wildcats wasted no time working the ball into their attacking third and quickly earned a penalty after junior midfielder was fouled trying to hold position in the box. Senior defender Jordan Wilson was given the opportunity to put UK up early and took advantage of it nailing the penalty in the bottom-right corner. The goal was his second of the season.
From then on possession was about even among the two teams, but UK was able to exert some dominance allowing no shots on goal to Old Dominion in the game and tallying seven of its own.
UK showed some really nice build-up play throughout the game, but it didn’t pay off until some nice passing led to a Connor Probert goal in the 77th minute to give UK a 2-0 lead to secure the victory.
The win moves UK to 8-3-2 (3-2 Conference USA) and keeps them in the hunt for a top seed in the conference tournament come November. The team stays in Lexington for its next outing facing Bowling Green Tuesday.
Next game
Bowling Green at Kentucky
7 p.m. Tuesday
