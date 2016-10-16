Volleyball Cats sweep Ole Miss for 12th straight win

Freshman Leah Edmond had 12 kills as the University of Kentucky volleyball team swept visiting Mississippi on Sunday for its 12th straight victory.
Juniors Kaz Brown and Darian Mack added 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Wildcats (15-4, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Setter Olivia Dailey had 46 assists, six block assists and six digs. Game scores were 25-20, 29-27, 25-19.
“We want it to be difficult to prepare for us, so we want to have that balance,” Kentucky Coach Craig Skinner said. “(Dailey) does a good job of recognizing who hasn’t gotten the ball lately and tries to get them involved to keep the blockers on their toes. That’s a very important piece of playing at an elite level.”
Kentucky’s 55 kills were a season high. UK’s next match is Friday night at home against South Carolina.
