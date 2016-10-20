UK soccer women fall to Texas A&M in overtime, 2-1

The University of Kentucky women’s soccer team lost more than a match on Thursday night in College Station, Texas. The Wildcats also lost any hope of advancing to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Texas A&M scored a goal with 20 seconds left in overtime to defeat visiting Kentucky 2-1. It was the seventh overtime match this season for the Cats, who fell to 4-8-4 overall and 0-6-3 in the SEC.
Mikaela Harvey scored the game-winner off a counterattack. Texas A&M improved to 8-7-1 overall, 3-5-1 in the SEC.
Kentucky took a 1-0 lead three minutes into the match on a strike by senior Zoe Swift. It was the only goal of the first half by either team.
In the second half, UK had a chance to go ahead 2-0 with a penalty kick, but Texas A&M goalkeeper Danielle Rice made the save. UK’s ensuing corner kick was headed off the crossbar. Of UK’s eight corner kicks, two hit the crossbar, one hit the post and two were gobbled up by Rice in spectacular fashion.
The Cats will play their final road match of the season on Sunday against No. 9 Arkansas at 2 p.m. ET.
Comments