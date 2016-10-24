UK women’s soccer wins at Arkansas 2-0

Kentucky won on the road against a top-10 squad for the first time in more than three years on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark. The Cats (5-8-4 overall, 1-6-3 SEC) got goals from Kaitlin Miller and Zoe Swift in a 2-0 defeat of No. 9 Arkansas.
“I have been coaching for 34 years, and I have never been prouder of a team than I am of this team today,” UK Coach Jon Lipsitz said. “With everything that has gone against us, this team could have packed it in the last two matches of the season. They said that we may have nothing in the standings to play for, but we have to play for pride and love for one another. On the road, against a top-10 team, we played as well as we have all year for 90 minutes and played with incredible guts and effort. Now we go home and celebrate this incredible senior class on Thursday night.”
Comments