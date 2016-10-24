UK volleyball falls to Missouri 3-2

No. 21 Kentucky rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a decisive fifth frame, but lost 3-2 (25-21, 28-26, 16-25, 22-25, 12-15) on the road at Missouri. It was a match between the league’s two previously two unbeaten teams in conference play.
“I’m not happy with the outcome and Missouri made a few more plays,” Coach Craig Skinner said. “I’m proud of the fight in our team to battle back and give ourselves a chance in the fifth. It’s certainly a match we need to learn from to keep getting better.”
The loss snapped a 13-match winning streak for the Wildcats and they fell to 16-5 overall and 9-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri improved to 18-3 and 9-0 in league action.
Leah Edmond, a freshman from Paul Laurence Dunbar, had a career-best 21 kills to go with 14 digs.
