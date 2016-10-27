Two goals by Matsoso boost Kentucky to third straight soccer win

Senior midfielder Napo Matsoso scored both goals for Kentucky in the Wildcats’ 2-1 soccer win at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday night.
Matsoso scored in the fourth minute to open the scoring, but needed to put his team ahead again in the 59th minute after FAU converted a penalty in the 17th minute.
“This definitely gave a boost to our attitude,” Matsoso said. “(Kentucky head coach) Johan (Cedergren) talked to us before the game about how we couldn’t start the way we did the last couple of games away from home. Everybody had the right mentality to start the game — that helped us calm down a little bit to control the game, even after we conceded an equalizer.”
Kentucky, ranked No. 14 in the national coaches’ poll, improved to 10-3-2 overall and 4-2-1 in Conference USA. Kentucky is in third place with 12 points with two conference match days remaining.
Charlotte defeated South Carolina on Wednesday and leads C-USA with 15 points. South Carolina, which UK will play next week, is second with 13 points.
Wednesday’s victory clinched a spot for the Wildcats in the seven-team C-USA Tournament to be played Nov. 9-13 at Marshall.
Both of Kentucky’s goals on a windy Wednesday night came off corner kicks that Florida Atlantic (4-8-1, 2-4) failed to clear.
Matsoso took the first corner, and collected a deflection along the left wing. He beat an on-rushing FAU defender on the dribble, cut inside and curled a shot across the face of the goal into the right side-netting.
Thirteen minutes later, Florida Atlantic was awarded, and converted, a penalty kick.
Matsoso struck for Kentucky again in the second half.
Charlie Reymann took a corner from the right side, and after it pinged around in the 18-yard box, Connor Probert volleyed it back atop the box to his waiting co-captain.
Matsoso popped the ball over a defender’s head and then volleyed a bouncing shot in at the near post for his sixth goal this season.
Ahead for a second time, Kentucky’s defense — which entered Wednesday with the nation’s No. 6-ranked goals-against average — did not concede again.
Next game
Marshall at Kentucky
What: Senior Night
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $5 for the general public and $2 for youth and seniors
Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)
