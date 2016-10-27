UK soccer women end season with 3-1 loss to Georgia

Jade Klump, one of seven University of Kentucky seniors honored before the match Thursday night, scored a goal in the 90th minute to help the Cats avoid a shutout in their last match of the season.
Georgia had three counter-attack goals in the second half to beat Kentucky 3-1 at the Bell Soccer Complex.
Klump ended her career on a high note, heading in a long-range free kick past Georgia goalkeeper Louise Hogrell. It was the final collegiate match for UK seniors Klump, Alex Carter, Laura Connor, Michaela Dooley, Kaitlin Miller, Ayanna Parker and Zoe Swift.
Parker had three saves for the Cats.
Kentucky finished the season with a 5-9-4 record overall, 1-7-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia finished 5-12-1 overall, 2-9-0 in the SEC.
