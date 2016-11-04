Down 2 sets against Auburn, UK volleyball rallies to avoid upset

1:53 UK softball: 'We are trying to figure out how to win a championship' Pause

1:57 Freshman Dukes already a leader for Kentucky gymnastics

1:42 Olympic Games not a leap too far for Kentucky's Sha'Keela Saunders

1:52 Kentucky All-American from Lafayette pushes her diving to new heights

1:09 Kentucky gymnastics plays to packed house for Excite Night win

1:37 Kentucky gymnastics team excited for Excite Night

1:27 John Calipari just wants his guys to compete

2:08 Transforming a school into a home

2:17 Laura Babbage doesn't mind short hair as long as it comes with an intact brain

2:06 Mark Stoops likes his team's focus