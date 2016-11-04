Down 2 sets against Auburn, UK volleyball rallies to avoid upset

Junior defensive specialist Ashley Dusek made a spectacular dig to rescue the Cats in the fourth set, and the University of Kentucky volleyball team rallied to beat host Auburn in a five-set thriller Friday night.
The Cats (18-5, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) scored the last three points of the match as they overcame a 2-sets-to-none deficit against the upset-minded Tigers (13-12, 7-5). Game scores were 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 15-12 in Auburn, Ala.
“This showed our never-die attitude, and I think this team is unfazed by situations,” Kentucky Coach Craig Skinner said. “We will continue to believe in each other and fight for each other. Tonight was a great match to show that.”
Dusek eclipsed 1,000 career digs during the match, and perhaps none was bigger than her save in the fourth set with Kentucky trailing 27-26 and facing an upset defeat. UK rallied to win the set 30-28. She tied a season high with 27 digs. Her 1,025 digs rank fifth in UK history during the rally-scoring era.
Freshman outside hitter Leah Edmond led the Cats with 20 kills — the 19th time she’s been in double digits this season. The Paul Dunbar graduate also had 12 digs for her seventh double-double.
Sophomore setter Olivia Dailey also recorded a double-double for the Cats with 45 assists and 10 digs. Junior Kaz Brown finished one kill shy of a double-double. Her 10 blocks tied her season high.
Kentucky returns to Memorial Coliseum on Sunday for a noon match against Missouri.
