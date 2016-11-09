UK men’s soccer team ousted in C-USA Tournament

After two overtimes, the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team missed four of its five shootout attempts and lost to New Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament at Marshall on Wednesday night.
The score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and stayed that way through two 10-minute overtime periods.
Each team missed its first penalty kick and made the second in the shootout phase. Junior midfielder Hampus Agerstrom converted for the Cats.
New Mexico scored on its third kick and missed its final two, so the match came down to UK’s final attempt. Junior midfielder Noah Hutchins missed against goalkeeper Ford Parker, sealing the Lobos’ victory.
Kentucky led twice during the match. Junior midfielder Landon Souder, a Mercer County graduate, scored after a corner kick — his first goal of the season —to give UK a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. Freshman midfielder Connor Probert knocked in a rebound goal to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute.
New Mexico equalized for the second time in the 84th minute on a goal by Nicholas Rochowski.
“It was tough, we played a great game,” Kentucky Coach Johan Cedergren said. “I thought the guys really battled. New Mexico’s a very, very good team so I’m proud of the guys.”
New Mexico advances to play top-seeded Charlotte in the semifinals on Friday.
Comments