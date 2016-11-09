UK volleyball team sweeps Arkansas on the road

Senior outside hitter Anni Thomasson broke a school record for career aces, and freshman outside hitter Leah Edmond recorded her eighth double-double as the University of Kentucky volleyball team swept host Arkansas 3-0 on Wednesday night for the second time this season.
No. 24 Kentucky improved to 19-6 overall and 12-2 in the Southeastern Conference with the 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 victory at Barnhill Arena.
“I’m really pleased with the focus and fight tonight,” UK Coach Craig Skinner said. “We did a good job of following the game plan both offensively and defensively. Ashley (Dusek) was very good defensively and was all over the court. The defense is what separated us in all three sets.”
Thomasson moved past Whitney Billings on UK’s career list when she served an ace in the second set. She now has 99 aces, the most in the 25-point rally scoring era.
“Anni is a gamer and always has a ball in her hand,” Skinner said. “Her contact on the ball as a server is pretty special and she has shown that throughout her career.”
Edmond, a former Paul Laurence Dunbar standout, had 18 kills on a .471 attack percentage and 10 digs. Junior middle blocker Kaz Brown added 11 kills and a team-leading seven blocks, and junior outside hitter Darian Mack had seven kills.
Dusek, a junior defensive specialist, had 23 of the Cats’ 58 digs. Sophomore setter Olivia Dailey had 45 assists.
Arkansas (5-20, 3-10) was led by Danielle Harbin’s 11 kills. The Razorbacks hit just .142 for the match.
Kentucky will play at Mississippi on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST.
Comments