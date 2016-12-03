UK volleyball team advances in NCAA Tournament

The University of Kentucky volleyball team overcame a loss in the first set to defeat Colorado State 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle on Friday night. Game scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17.
Sophomore McKenzie Watson, making her first start of the season, had a career-high 21 digs for the Cats, who will advance to play the Washington-Texas A&M Corpus Christi winner. UK’s second-round match will start at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
“Obviously, being in the tournament and getting a chance to advance is special,” Kentucky Coach Craig Skinner said. “I was very pleased with our defensive effort and our sustained energy throughout rallies. We tweaked our lineup a little bit this week and smoothed it out in practice and during the first set. I’m happy to keep going and getting another opportunity to work with this team.”
Freshman Leah Edmond led UK with 20 kills. Junior Emily Franklin had seven block assists.
Kentucky had 80 digs, with four players in double digits.
