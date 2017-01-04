Kentucky track standout named to watch list for prestigious Bowerman Award

As a University of Kentucky freshman, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won an NCAA championship and competed in the Olympics.
What does Year 2 have in store for the Wildcats hurdler?
The answer to that begins with high expectations. On Wednesday, Camacho-Quinn was named to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Bowerman Award. The award is presented annually by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to the top collegiate male and female athletes in the sport.
Camacho-Quinn is one of 10 athletes on this year’s women’s watch list, including five others from the Southeastern Conference. Those five are junior sprinter/jumper Quanesha Burks of Alabama, junior jumper Keturah Orji and senior combined-events competitor Kendell Williams of Georgia, junior thrower Raven Saunders of Mississippi and sophomore pole vaulter Lexi Weeks of Arkansas. The remaining four are senior distance runner Molly Seidel of Notre Dame and junior middle-distance runner Raevyn Rogers, junior sprinter Deajah Stevens and sophomore sprinter Ariana Washington of Oregon.
Camacho-Quinn opened the 2016-17 indoor season last month by setting a personal record of 8.10 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, the fastest time in the nation at this early point of the campaign.
Last season, Camacho-Quinn won the SEC championship in the 100-meter hurdles and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year. She went on to become the first freshman to win the NCAA outdoor championship in the 100 hurdles. Later last summer, she competed for Puerto Rico in the Olympic Games in Brazil where she advanced to the semifinals in the same event.
Camacho-Quinn, who was undefeated against collegiate competition last season, also reached the NCAA finals in the outdoor 200-meter run, scoring a point for UK by finishing eighth. She scored an additional point competing for Kentucky’s fifth-place 4-by-100 relay team.
