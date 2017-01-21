Oliver, Harrison shine at UK’s Rod McCravy meet

A University of Kentucky sprinter and a former Wildcat stole the show on the second and final day of the 23rd annual Rod McCravy Memorial Meet at Nutter Field House on Saturday.
Javianne Oliver, a senior, won the women’s 60-meter title in 7.18 seconds, the fastest time in the NCAA this season. Texas sophomore Teahna Daniels, last year’s NCAA champion in the event, finished second in the lane next to her by .03 seconds.
“Just to know that I can compete with the top people in the nation puts a little confidence into me,” Oliver told Kentucky Wildcats TV.
In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, ex-Cat Kendra Harrison ran the third-fastest time in U.S. history: 7.75 seconds — .03 seconds off Lolo Jones’ American record. Harrison is the world-record holder in the 100-meter hurdles (12.20 seconds).
UK’s Nick Anderson won the men’s 60-meter hurdles finals in 7.77 seconds — a personal record and the third-fastest collegiate time in the nation.
Comments