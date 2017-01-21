Oliver, Harrison shine at UK’s Rod McCravy meet

1:32 Excite Night record for Cats Pause

0:34 Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

2:21 Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave."

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church