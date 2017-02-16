Other UK Sports

February 16, 2017 11:37 PM

Kentucky’s Freriks wins 200 free at SEC Championships

Staff, Special Reports

University of Kentucky swimmer Geena Freriks on Thursday became the first Wildcat since 1995 to win the women’s 200-yard freestyle at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Knoxville.

Freriks’ time of 1:44.26 broke her own school record set earlier this season. The last UK woman to take gold in the event was Kelly Heath in 1995.

“It was a great night,” UK Coach Lars Jorgensen said. “Obviously, Geena was the highlight tonight, just a fantastic swim. Really showed her heart that she possesses to finish. Really close. The girls were all coming, but she fought so hard. You know, that’s the way she trains. I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s deserving of a championship and she’s a championship swimmer.”

UK’s Kendal Casey and Ali Galyer joined Freriks in the 200 freestyle finals, finishing fifth and eighth, respectively.

On her Instagram account, Freriks posted a picture of herself receiving the gold medal. She wrote, “I’ve been dreaming of this moment all season... nothing beats hard work and determination. I do it for the team and for this guy giving me the medal. With overwhelming happiness and appreciation... I am a SEC champion.”

Related content

Other UK Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day

View more video

Sports Videos