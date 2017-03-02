Five UK volleyball players will try out for U.S. national team

Five University of Kentucky volleyball players were chosen to participate in the U.S women’s national team open tryouts this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Kaz Brown, Olivia Dailey, Ashley Dusek, Leah Edmond and newcomer Gabby Curry will be among 244 participants from 81 colleges and 10 high schools.
“This tryout is a great opportunity for our players to get after it and train with some of the best college players in America,” Kentucky Coach Craig Skinner said. “They will learn, compete, and provide themselves an opportunity to represent USA volleyball this summer. They are in great shape right now from our winter training, and it will be a good measuring stick in their development.”
The players are competing for spots on the U.S. women’s national team, the U.S. collegiate national teams program and the U.S. women’s junior national team.
Brown and Dusek were U.S. collegiate national team selectees last year.
All sessions of the tryout will be streamed live at teamusa.org. The team is coached by three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Karch Kiraly.
The U.S. women’s national team will begin their training in Anaheim, Calif., in the spring or when the athletes’ scholastic season has ended.
The U.S collegiate national team program has three competitions: the Tour of Thailand on May 19-30, the Tour of Europe on July 5-16 and the USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships from June 22-July 1.
