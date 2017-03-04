Cheek’s slam caps perfect road trip for UK softball team

Abbey Cheek crushed a tie-breaking, two-out grand slam in the fifth inning to send the No. 19 University of Kentucky softball team to a 6-2 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
The slam to left center off Illinois-Chicago pitcher Elaine Heflin wrapped up a perfect road trip for the Cats. UK went 3-0 in the Coach B Classic in Carbondale, Ill. It also was UK’s eighth straight win.
Kentucky improved to 13-4 this season — all on the road. The Cats’ home opener at John Cropp Stadium is Thursday at 6 p.m. against Dayton. The game will be shown live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.
Cheek’s slam made a winner of UK pitcher Meagan Prince (5-2), who worked 5 1/3 innings in relief of starter Larissa Spellman. In 17 games, Cheek is batting .389 with four home runs and a team-high 14 RBI.
FINAL - No. 19 Kentucky 6, Illinois-Chicago 2; Abbey Cheek's grand slam was the difference as the have won 8⃣ in a row. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/2X91rt6NuZ— UK Softball (@UKsoftball) March 4, 2017
Comments