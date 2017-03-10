Other UK Sports

One run is enough as Kentucky beats Dayton in softball home opener

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Kentucky softball team played and won its first home game of the season on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Dayton in the John Cropp Classic.

The Cats’ run, scored in the bottom of the third, came when Sarah Rainwater scored after an error by Dayton’s shortstop.

UK (14-4) managed four hits off Flyers pitcher Manda Cash in winning its ninth game in a row. Dayton fell to 8-7.

Winning pitcher Erin Rethlake ran her record to 3-0 while giving up just one hit over seven innings. She struck out nine.

The Cats are playing six games in four days in the John Cropp Classic, which also features Michigan, Drexel, Evansville, and Kent State.

Friday

John Cropp Classic at UK

10 a.m.: Evansville vs. Kentucky

Noon: Evansville vs. Dayton

2 p.m.: Kent State vs. Dayton

4 p.m.: Kent State vs. Drexel

6 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Drexel

