March 12, 2017 8:51 PM

Ray’s three-run bomb extends UK softball team’s record winning streak to 13

Breanne Ray’s second home run of the weekend — a three-run shot over the right-field wall in the sixth inning — sent the University of Kentucky softball team to a 5-1 victory over No. 15 Michigan at John Cropp Stadium on Sunday.

The Cats (18-4) have won a school-record 13 games in a row. Their team ERA during that stretch is 0.80, and they have averaged 5.3 runs.

Senior Meagan Prince lowered her ERA to 1.17 by allowing one run in seven innings. She struck out six and walked three.

Ray’s home run boosted UK’s lead from 2-1 to 5-1.

UK has not lost since a 5-4 defeat against Oregon on Feb. 17. Kentucky had won 12 in a row three different times — the most recent in 2014 — but never 13.

Kentucky begins Southeastern Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Georgia.

Other UK Sports

