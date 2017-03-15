UK women’s relay team earns All-America honors at NCAA swimming championships

The University of Kentucky women’s 800-yard freestyle relay team set a school record and qualified for All-America status on the first day of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at IUPUI on Wednesday.
Ali Galyer, Asia Seidt, Danielle Galyer and Geena Freriks swam the relay in 6:57 to finish sixth out of 24 teams. UK’s previous record of 6:59.33 was set by the same foursome at the Southeastern Conference Championships last month.
As a top-eight finisher, UK earned first-team All-America recognition — a first for the program in the relay event.
“Really proud of them for finishing top eight. That was our goal from the beginning of the year, so mission accomplished,” UK Coach Lars Jorgensen said.
The NCAA Championships continue Thursday and run through Saturday. UK qualified 10 athletes and four relay teams for the championships.
