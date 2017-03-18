UK women finish 14th at NCAA swimming championships

The Kentucky women posted their highest point total ever in the NCAA swimming and diving championships this weekend
UK scored 106 points in Indianapolis to finish 14th — its best showing in the event in 10 years. It also was the Cats’ first top-15 finish under Coach Lars Jorgensen.
“Overall, it was a great championships,” Jorgensen said. “We talked about making this the best team in school history, and with placing third at SECs and getting the most points in program history at NCAAs, I feel like we accomplished that. It really was a magical weekend here in Indianapolis.”
In the 200-yard backstroke Saturday night, three Kentucky swimmers reached the finals. Freshman Asia Seidt, who has had a breakout performance in the championships, finished third in a school-record time of 1:49.63.
Danielle Galyer, a senior swimming for the last time as a Wildcat, finished fifth in 1:50.49. Her sister, freshman Ali Galyer, was eighth in 1:51:05.
“I don’t think I could’ve put a better last race together, like anywhere,” Danielle said. “I mean, if you told me before I came to college that I would even make NCAAs, I would say, ‘No, you’re lying. Whatever.’ To swim my best event in an NCAA ‘A’ final next to my little sister, was — I don’t even know. There’s not even words to describe the icing on the cake that puts on my career.”
