UK gymnast Mollie Korth named SEC freshman of year

University of Kentucky gymnast Mollie Korth was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year on Thursday.
Korth, an All-SEC selection at the league championships last week, won four Freshman of the Week awards this season. All eight SEC coaches voted on the awards.
Here's a look at our SEC Freshman of the Year, @Mollie_Korth. pic.twitter.com/5CLeUezaUU— Kentucky Gymnastics (@UKGymnastics) March 23, 2017
“We are so proud of, and excited for, Mollie,” Kentucky Coach Tim Garrison said. “She has had a tremendous impact on our program with her performances and has also proven to be an absolute team player. She has exceeded our expectations in every way. Being honored as the SEC Freshman of the Year by the coaches in this conference is truly high praise for a very deserving young lady.”
Korth won six all-arounds this season among her 19 titles. Her highest all-around score of 39.625 in a meet against Alabama was the highest in school history for a gymnast not named Jenny Hansen, a legend who won three NCAA all-around titles in the ’90s.
Korth is the sixth UK gymnast to receive the award, joining Hansen (1993), Kristin Hoeferlin (1997), Ashley Burkholder (1998), Julia Gore (2000) and Whitney Rose (2009).
Kentucky’s Sidney Dukes and Alex Hyland also were named to the All-SEC team. Florida’s Alex McMurtry was named Gymnast of the Year, and LSU’s D-D Breaux was named Coach of the Year.
The season isn’t over for Kentucky. The Cats will compete at the NCAA Seattle Regional on April 1 against No. 1 Oklahoma, host Washington, Stanford, BYU and Utah State.
Comments