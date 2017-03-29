UK softball team scores winning run in seventh inning to beat NKU 2-1

Pinch runner Brynlee Bigelow scored the tie-breaking run on Sarah Rainwater’s double in the top of the seventh inning as the University of Kentucky softball team squeaked past host Northern Kentucky 2-1 on Wednesday.
UK’s Rachael Metzger led off the inning with a double off the left-field wall, and Bigelow ran for her. Rainwater’s RBI — her second of the game — made a winner of relief pitcher Meagan Prince (10-3).
.@UKsoftball brings home a 2-1 victory against in-state rival, NKU. Check out highlights from the game here: https://t.co/qX786Nf1HE— KYwildcatsTV (@KYwildcatsTV) March 29, 2017
Erin Rethlake added 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts. UK starter Larissa Spellman allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings.
Ava Lawson’s RBI single gave Northern Kentucky a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
UK answered in the fifth when Jenny Schaper scored on a Rainwater sacrifice fly to right field.
The Cats (23-6) will travel to Oxford, Miss., this week for a three-game series against Mississippi, starting on Friday night. NKU dropped to 6-20.
