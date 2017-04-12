UK softball team routs Louisville 10-1

A short trip west turned out to be the cure for what ailed the Kentucky softball team after a tough stretch last week.
Behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Meagan Prince and a rejuvenated offense, No. 20 UK routed Louisville 10-1 at Ulmer Stadium on Wednesday, snapping the Cats four-game losing streak. UK has won six of its last seven games against the Cards.
Kentucky dropped three games to visiting Tennessee last weekend, marking the first time the Cats had been swept in more than a year. After suffering two losses in the series, Prince bounced back against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.
UK took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Katie Reed scored on Abbey Cheek’s groundout. The Cats added a run in the second as Brooklin Hinz scored when Louisville’s Jamie Soles couldn’t handle Erin Rethlake’s hard grounder.
The UK offense, which was shut out twice during the losing streak, broke out in the third as Jenny Schaper slapped a double to the center-field wall, then scored on Cheek’s single. After Breanne Ray doubled and Alex Martens walked, another Cardinals error allowed a run to score and the inning to continue. Rethlake made the Cardinals pay with a two-RBI single for a 6-0 lead.
Louisville finally got to Prince in the bottom of the fifth as Megan Hensley led off with a double and scored on Jenna Jordan’s single. Prince retired three straight to end the threat.
The Cats added another four runs in the sixth inning, punctuated by Breanne Ray’s 3-run triple.
Kentucky gets back to Southeastern Conference play this weekend when it hosts No. 2 Florida at John Cropp Stadium in a three-game series beginning Friday.
Next games
Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m. Friday
Louisville at Virginia Tech
6 p.m. Friday
