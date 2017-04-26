Other UK Sports

April 26, 2017 8:51 PM

Prince strikes out career-high 14 in UK softball win

Special, Staff Reports

University of Kentucky softball pitcher Meagan Prince struck out a career-high 14 batters in her hometown of Martin, Tenn., as the Cats defeated UT-Martin 8-2 on Wednesday.

Prince (16-6) allowed six hits and walked four in her 12th complete game of the season, lowering her ERA to 1.52.

Rachael Metzger homered for UK, which won its sixth in a row to improve to 32-13. It was Metzger’s eighth homer, second-most on the team.

The Cats return to Southeastern Conference play on Friday night with the opener of a three-game series against No. 3 Texas A&M at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

