Prince strikes out career-high 14 in UK softball win

University of Kentucky softball pitcher Meagan Prince struck out a career-high 14 batters in her hometown of Martin, Tenn., as the Cats defeated UT-Martin 8-2 on Wednesday.
Prince (16-6) allowed six hits and walked four in her 12th complete game of the season, lowering her ERA to 1.52.
All of the fans waiting outside the dugout for a chance to talk with Meagan Prince. A special night for her! pic.twitter.com/Y9vILqnqmz— UK Softball (@UKsoftball) April 26, 2017
Rachael Metzger homered for UK, which won its sixth in a row to improve to 32-13. It was Metzger’s eighth homer, second-most on the team.
The Cats return to Southeastern Conference play on Friday night with the opener of a three-game series against No. 3 Texas A&M at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
